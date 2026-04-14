The Conversation: Planet Money Book; Balinese shadow puppetry
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on concerns that HECO's $1 billion power project on Oʻahu is in a flood zone | Full Story
- NPR's Kenny Malone and Alex Mayyasi discuss the new "Planet Money Book" and its goal of explaining the economic forces that shape our lives
- Garden Club of Honolulu President Sharon Williams gets ready for a major flower show at the Honolulu Museum of Art
- Directors Kirstin Pauka and I Made Moja launch a production of "Panji and the Lost Princess" featuring Balinese shadow puppetry at the University of Hawaiʻi