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The Conversation

The Conversation: Inside the Honolulu Federal Detention Center; Native birds

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley MizuoMaddie Bender
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:37 AM HST
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The Honolulu Federal Detention Center.
FDC Honolulu
The Honolulu Federal Detention Center.
  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda shares what she has seen inside the Honolulu Federal Detention Center, where dozens immigrants are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers reports on the outlook for Hawaiʻi's tourism industry in 2026 | Full Story
  • Wildlife photographer Bryan Shirota captures rare sightings of Hawaiʻi's native birds in his new zine "Manu: Hawaiian Forest Birds"
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government editor for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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