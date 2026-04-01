The Conversation: Maui flooding drove surveys; German film festival
- Kalani Fronda with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands discusses drone surveys of flood impacts across Maui County | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a community-led effort to collect data on water quality after the storms | Full Story
- Denis Salle, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, and actress Mala Emde share highlights from an upcoming German film festival in Oʻahu | Full Story
- Artist Kainoa Gruspe displays his work in the 82nd biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art | Full Story