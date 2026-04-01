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The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui flooding drove surveys; German film festival

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:13 AM HST
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Drivers slowly move through heavy rainfall on Maui's Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday morning, March 21, 2026, between the Lahaina Civic Center and Kāʻanapali Parkway.
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
Drivers slowly move through heavy rainfall on Maui's Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday morning, March 21, 2026, between the Lahaina Civic Center and Kāʻanapali Parkway.
  • Kalani Fronda with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands discusses drone surveys of flood impacts across Maui County | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a community-led effort to collect data on water quality after the storms | Full Story
  • Denis Salle, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, and actress Mala Emde share highlights from an upcoming German film festival in Oʻahu | Full Story
  • Artist Kainoa Gruspe displays his work in the 82nd biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art | Full Story
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The Conversation Department of Hawaiian Home LandsMauiweatherEnvironmentFilmArt
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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