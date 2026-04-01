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Meet the artist transforming Hawaiʻi land through sculpture

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:05 PM HST
Doorstops crafted from reclaimed materials by Kainoa Gruspe, on exhibit at the Whitney Biennial from March 8 to April 23, 2026.
Ricky-Thomas Serikawa
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Courtesy Kainoa Gruspe
Doorstops crafted from reclaimed materials by Kainoa Gruspe, on exhibit at the Whitney Biennial in New York from March 8 to April 23, 2026.

The Whitney Museum in New York opened the 82nd edition of its biennial art show in early March. The exhibition is the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the country — and featured among the exhibits are several artists with ties to Hawaiʻi, like Kainoa Gruspe.

Artist Kainoa Gruspe, right.
Courtesy Kainoa Gruspe
Artist Kainoa Gruspe, right.

Part of the works exhibited include doorstops crafted from materials salvaged from U.S. military bases, golf courses, hotels, and other sites of extraction on Hawaiʻi.

HPR spoke with Gruspe to learn more about the relationship between his work and the land.

Gruspe’s works will be on display at The Whitney Museum of American Art as part of its 82nd biennial through Aug. 23.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 1, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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