The Conversation: 'No Kings' protests; Wahiawā Dam
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR speaks with participants in the latest "No Kings" rally in Honolulu, one of the more than 3,000 protests held across the country last Saturday
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the steps the state is taking to acquire the 120-year-old Wahiawā Dam | Full Story
- Honolulu Star Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on how the recent floods have compounded Lahaina fire damages | Full Story
- Wanelle Kaneshiro-Erdmann with the state Department of Education discusses a new program to expand Hawaiʻi's aviation workforce
- Local tech entrepreneurs Rich Matsui and Brent Akamine share their tips on how to make startups successful in the age of AI