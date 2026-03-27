State takes a step closer to acquiring Wahiawā Dam, irrigation system

Following the Kona low storms that tested the Wahiawā Dam, the state is taking steps to acquire the structure. The state would be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the 125-year-old dam, which is not up to state standards.

“There's been a longstanding discussion with Dole about how that transfer would happen, I think it's just an asset the state needs to, to own,” Gov. Josh Green said earlier this week.

He put in a new budget capital improvement plan request to the Legislature for almost $29 million for plans, land acquisition, construction, and improvements to the Wahiawā Dam. That’s in addition to the $15 million included in his original budget proposal.

This comes after the state Legislature passed a 2023 measure that authorized the Department of Land and Natural Resources to acquire the Wahiawā irrigation system. The measure set a June 2026 deadline to fulfill the acquisition and use associated funds.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Friday in favor of the acquisition, a first step in a process that will require several more approvals.

Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz, who also represents the Wahiawā area, explained that the funds would go toward bringing the dam up to standard.

“The monies that are attached to the bill that was passed two years ago are so that once the state owns the dam, once negotiations conclude, then we can start to make the improvements that are required by DLNR,” he said.

Over the years, DLNR has issued four notice of deficiency letters to Dole Food Company, which currently owns the dam. Dole has not made the needed improvements.

Honolulu Fire Department FILE — A drone image of the Wahiawā Dam and Reservoir on the morning of March 20, 2026.

House Finance Chair Chris Todd explained that many issues must be considered when it comes to assuming responsibility for the dam.

“We're going to try and find a solution that both ensures safety of that area and that improvements are made and that this isn't something that's a recurring issue it seems like every couple of years, while also making sure that the state and the taxpayers aren't asked to pick up 100% of these costs for what has been a private resource for a long time,” he said.

The Senate received the state budget from the House last week, and the chambers will need to come to an agreement by the end of the legislative session on May 9.

After the BLNR vote Friday, Dole said in statement, "Dole Foods Hawaiʻi is extremely pleased with the outcome of the Board of Land and Natural Resources action to acquire the Wahiawā Irrigation System, and we extend our gratitude to the DLNR staff for their years of work to get us to this important day. Dole is proud to transfer this vital resource to the State of Hawaiʻi at no cost, ensuring its continued use and stewardship in support of agriculture and the broader community."

This is a developing story.

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