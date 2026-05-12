Wahiawā Dam rehabilitation project begins

The state is slated to start repairs and safety improvements to the Wahiawā Dam as it completes its acquisition from Dole Food Co.

Some of Hawaiʻi's top officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to mark the transfer of the dam to state control, and the beginning of what the state is calling the Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Project.

The state has considered managing the dam for decades. Now, with the acquisition, officials say there’s potential for improved agriculture and energy production, though safety is the top priority — especially after recent flooding from the Kona low storms nearly overfilled the dam and spillway.

“This is a long time coming. So many different issues are going to get resolved because of this project,” said Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who represents the area and spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. “We're talking about economic growth, we're talking about potential for an awesome recreational facility. And most of all, we're talking about public safety, making sure that people's lives are going to be protected.”

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation A rendering of the Wahiawā Dam and spillway after the state completes its rehabilitation project.

The project will bring the dam and spillway into compliance with safety requirements. Dole has been previously fined because the dam has failed to meet safety standards.

Dole has said that it doesn’t have the funds to fix repairs to the dam.

Now taxpayers will foot the bill for the repairs, which could cost nearly $60 million.

State agencies are still in the process of acquiring parts of the dam, spillway and the Wahiawā irrigation system.

Officials say they’re aiming to finish safety improvement work by June 2027.