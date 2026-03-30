2 local entrepreneurs share their secrets to success

Two young tech entrepreneurs, one of whom was previously featured on HPR, spoke to The Conversation to share their growth and experience as startup founders.

Rich Matsui was featured on HPR in 2024 as his family’s business, Petland, closed its doors after decades of serving the community with their pet needs.

Matsui recently reached out with an update, sharing that he had just sold his startup tech firm, kWh Analytics, in the same week that another Hawaiʻi tech CEO, Brent Akamine, sold his company, Vinovest, to the private investing platform Start Engine.

The two Punahou alums wanted to share their experience in the startup world and how their risks paid off. They hope that their stories can be examples of how tech businesses can succeed during an era of artificial intelligence, and they aim to challenge young entrepreneurs on the islands to stop selling themselves short and take the plunge.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 30, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.