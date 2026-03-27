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The Conversation

The Conversation: Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund; Floodwater contaminants

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenMaddie Bender
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:23 PM HST
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Debris from a storm-damaged house sits against a bridge along Kaukonahua Stream, caused by flooding from severe rains in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Flooded streets on Moloka'i from a severe storm that struck the island on January 29, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Terry George, CEO of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, discusses a new fund to support Hawaiʻi's resilience
  • Tyler Smith, local horse trainer and owner of Smith Equine, shares a harrowing account of the flood impacts at Dillingham Ranch
  • Arleen Velasco, co-coordinator of the Surfrider Foundation's Blue Water Task Force, shares results from the latest testing on water contaminants after the floods
  • Metropolis co-founder Courtney Fukuda shares plans to revolutionize parking with artificial intelligence
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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