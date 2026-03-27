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Surfrider Foundation on ocean contamination tests after the floods

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:17 PM HST
Water coming over Kawela Bridge on Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi, the morning of March 22, 2026.
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation ﻿
Water coming over Kawela Bridge on Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi, the morning of March 22, 2026.

A brown water advisory remained in place Friday for several shorelines across the islands.

Oʻahu residents may have seen a graphic circulating that maps out bacteria levels at different beaches. This data comes from the Blue Water Task Force, a volunteer group with the Surfrider Foundation.

Arleen Velasco is the co-coordinator of this task force, and she spoke with HPR about the monitoring that her group has been undertaking.

Visit the Blue Water Task Force website for more information and for an interactive map you can use to check the water quality in your own neighborhood.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation WaterPublic Health
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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