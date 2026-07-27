Here's what Hawaiʻi residents need to know about cyclosporiasis

A parasitic infection that causes intestinal distress has hit record numbers in the U.S., and three cases of it have been confirmed for Hawaiʻi residents. However, they were traveling out of state when they acquired cyclosporiasis.

Cyclosporiasis causes recurrent diarrhea. Nearly 2,000 cases of the infection have been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though the true number of those sickened is likely much higher.

The multistate outbreak has been tied to iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico. Taylor Farms issued a recall for all iceberg lettuce from the region earlier in July, but health officials said Hawaiʻi was not sent any of the lettuce affected in the recall.

HPR's The Conversation spoke with Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan about the outbreak.

"The risk in Hawaii remains low for cyclosporiasis," he told HPR. "There have been no cases that have been locally acquired here this year."

Tan also discussed the confirmed cases and what else Hawaiʻi residents should know.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.