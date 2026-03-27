Hawaiʻi Community Foundation launches statewide storm relief fund

In the aftermath of the Kona low storms, a new effort is being made to strengthen community response to disasters. The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is stepping up its efforts to leverage funding to extend its reach in communities hit hardest by the back-to-back storms.

The foundation has established a new resilience fund called the Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund, which is designed to provide support across all islands in the state. HPR spoke with CEO Terry George about not just meeting immediate needs, but about strengthening Hawaiʻi’s resilience for the next disaster.

To learn more and contribute to the Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund, visit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation website here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.