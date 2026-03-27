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Hawaiʻi Community Foundation launches statewide storm relief fund

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:14 PM HST
Crews dredge a stream near Otake Camp that was filled with mud and sediment following recent flooding on Oʻahu's North Shore. (March 25, 2026)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Crews dredge a stream near Otake Camp that was filled with mud and sediment following recent flooding on Oʻahu's North Shore. (March 25, 2026)

In the aftermath of the Kona low storms, a new effort is being made to strengthen community response to disasters. The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation is stepping up its efforts to leverage funding to extend its reach in communities hit hardest by the back-to-back storms.

The foundation has established a new resilience fund called the Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund, which is designed to provide support across all islands in the state. HPR spoke with CEO Terry George about not just meeting immediate needs, but about strengthening Hawaiʻi’s resilience for the next disaster.

To learn more and contribute to the Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund, visit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation website here.

Various organizations came together at the Waialua Sugar Mill to collect and pass out donations to those affected by the flooding. (March 23, 2026)
Local News
List: How to help those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods
HPR News Staff, The Associated Press

This story aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Community FoundationNeighbor Island News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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