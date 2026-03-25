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The Conversation

The Conversation: HECO power restoration; Jones Act waiver

By Catherine Cruz,
Jason Ubay
Published March 25, 2026 at 10:48 AM HST
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HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiian Electric executive Jim Kelly discusses the hurdles utility crews faced as they tried to restore power in areas impacted by the Kona lows
  • Grassroot Institute of Hawaii CEO Keliʻi Akina discusses whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act by President Trump should be permanent
  • Don Lefeve, CEO of the American Car Rental Association, shares the industry's concerns about a legislative bill that would increase the tax on purchases or imports of new rental cars
  • Children's author Tae Keller intertwines fate and friendship in her book "When Tomorrow Burns"
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The Conversation Hawaiian Electric CompanyweatherEconomyLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
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