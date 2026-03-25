The Conversation: HECO power restoration; Jones Act waiver
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiian Electric executive Jim Kelly discusses the hurdles utility crews faced as they tried to restore power in areas impacted by the Kona lows
- Grassroot Institute of Hawaii CEO Keliʻi Akina discusses whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act by President Trump should be permanent
- Don Lefeve, CEO of the American Car Rental Association, shares the industry's concerns about a legislative bill that would increase the tax on purchases or imports of new rental cars
- Children's author Tae Keller intertwines fate and friendship in her book "When Tomorrow Burns"