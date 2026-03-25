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Homegrown author brings the heat with her next young adult novel

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published March 25, 2026 at 4:23 PM HST
Oʻahu born author Tae Keller alongside her latest book, "When Tomorrow Burns." (March 25, 2026)
Jesse Dittmar
/
Courtesy Tae Keller
Oʻahu born author Tae Keller alongside her latest book, "When Tomorrow Burns."

Wildfires and a book of prophecies are at the heart of a new young adult novel from homegrown author Tae Keller, who was born and raised in Waipahu and now lives in Seattle.

Keller recently published her 10th book for young readers titled “When Tomorrow Burns.” The release comes five years after her novel “When You Trap a Tiger” earned her the prestigious Newbery Medal in 2021, an award that honors "the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children."

Author Tae Keller in her creative space. (March 25, 202
Jesse Dittmar
/
Courtesy Tae Keller
Author Tae Keller in her creative space.

HPR sat down with Keller to learn more about her latest book and its themes of fate, friendship and a world on fire. “When Tomorrow Burns” was released in early March and is available wherever books are sold.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
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