Homegrown author brings the heat with her next young adult novel

Wildfires and a book of prophecies are at the heart of a new young adult novel from homegrown author Tae Keller, who was born and raised in Waipahu and now lives in Seattle.

Keller recently published her 10th book for young readers titled “When Tomorrow Burns.” The release comes five years after her novel “When You Trap a Tiger” earned her the prestigious Newbery Medal in 2021, an award that honors "the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children."

Jesse Dittmar / Courtesy Tae Keller Author Tae Keller in her creative space.

HPR sat down with Keller to learn more about her latest book and its themes of fate, friendship and a world on fire. “When Tomorrow Burns” was released in early March and is available wherever books are sold.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.