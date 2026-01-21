The Conversation: State Legislature; AI regulations

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR heads to the state Capitol for opening day of the 2026 legislative session

HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote covers a new report on nuclear energy options for Hawaiʻi

Justin Lai, educational technologist at La Pietra Hawaiʻi School for Girls, shares how students are using generative AI

Go players Chloe McCreery and Cameron Deptula get ready to compete for a $300,000 prize in the first game of the 2026 Kisei Title Series