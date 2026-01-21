© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State Legislature; AI regulations

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley MizuoMark LadaoMaddie Bender
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the 2026 legislative session on Jan. 21.
Tori Dejournett
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the 2026 legislative session on Jan. 21.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR heads to the state Capitol for opening day of the 2026 legislative session
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote covers a new report on nuclear energy options for Hawaiʻi
  • Justin Lai, educational technologist at La Pietra Hawaiʻi School for Girls, shares how students are using generative AI
  • Go players Chloe McCreery and Cameron Deptula get ready to compete for a $300,000 prize in the first game of the 2026 Kisei Title Series
The Conversation State LegislatureTechnologyEnergy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
