The Conversation: State Legislature; AI regulations
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR heads to the state Capitol for opening day of the 2026 legislative session
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote covers a new report on nuclear energy options for Hawaiʻi
- Justin Lai, educational technologist at La Pietra Hawaiʻi School for Girls, shares how students are using generative AI
- Go players Chloe McCreery and Cameron Deptula get ready to compete for a $300,000 prize in the first game of the 2026 Kisei Title Series