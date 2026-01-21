Ancient board game makes its return to Waikīkī for upcoming tournament

Waikīkī will play host to a major international competition starting Thursday. The top players will go head-to-head for $300,000 at the Prince Waikiki Hotel.

Go is a 4,000-year-old game that originated in China, and some say was refined in Japan.

Go fans Cameron Deptula and Chloe McCreery spoke to The Conversation about the three-day tournament. Deptula works in the governor's office, and McCreery is the president of the University of Hawaiʻi JABSOM Go Club as well as a medical school student.

Honolulu Go Club / Facebook The Honolulu Go Club at the Korean Festival on Aug. 3, 2024.

Deptula told HPR that he invited the Go tournament organizers in Japan to consider coming back to Hawaiʻi. They said yes and are flying professional players in to teach people how to play the game.

This will be the third time Hawaiʻi has hosted the Kisei Finals. And for the first two days, matches and classes will also be held at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel for the public with no playing experience required.

“This is one of those unique events that is really beneficial for the state, and the kind of event that we really need to attract more of,” Deptula said. “So we're hoping that this is just the start of more opportunities for locals to really engage with unique things that come here.”

Honolulu Go Club / Facebook A Go player stands beside a playing board giving a lecture.

Go is played with black and white stones on a 19x19 grid. The objective is to use the stones to capture more territory on the board than your opponent.

McCreery said that the upcoming tournament provides an opportunity for players of all skill levels and ages.

One of her favorite aspects of the game has been the connections she’s made since playing throughout high school and college.

“There's actually evidence of Go being beneficial for memory, being beneficial for cognitive function. And there's actually a recent seminar at UH regarding the role of Go and forming social connection,” she said. “I'm really looking forward to this Thursday and having the opportunity to help build social connections through Go, throughout our community.”

Deptula added that he hopes the public feels encouraged to come out and give the game a shot.

“The game might look complicated, but it's very simple, very easy to pick up, very easy to learn,” he said.

McCreery and Deptula will be taking part in the Go Tournament from Jan. 22-24.

The tournament will begin on Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities at the Sheraton will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A live stream will also be available on the Nihonkinn YouTube Channel each day. For more information about Go, visit the Honolulu Go Club.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.