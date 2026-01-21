© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local educator shares tips to understand children's use of AI

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:19 PM HST
Bruce Perry, 17, demonstrates Character AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot software that allows users to chat with popular characters such as EVE from Disney's 2008 animated film, WALL-E, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Russellville, Ark.
Katie Adkins
/
AP
Bruce Perry, 17, demonstrates Character AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot software that allows users to chat with popular characters such as EVE from Disney's 2008 animated film, "WALL-E," July 15, 2025, in Russellville, Ark.

As the legislative session kicks off, one priority for lawmakers may be the use of AI by minors.

At a Senate informational briefing last week, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole shared screenshots of inappropriate messages between an AI chatbot and a 12-year-old girl who lives in Hawaiʻi.

To make sense of this incident, The Conversation spoke with Justin Lai, an educational technologist at Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra, who presented at the briefing on the basics of generative AI — a field where many children know more than their parents.

Most American teens have interacted with a chatbot, and nearly a third say they use AI chatbots daily. Lai spoke about what this incident means for Hawaiʻi.

Both Keohokalole and Rep. Trish La Chica plan to introduce legislation to regulate the use of AI.

AI chatbot info briefing
Local News
Legislators consider adding protections for children interacting with AI chatbots
Ashley Mizuo

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 21, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyEducationSafety
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories