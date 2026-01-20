The Conversation: SCOTUS considers HI gun law; State Legislature

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Duke Law School Second Amendment scholar Hayley Lawrence discusses Wolford v. Lopez, a U.S. Supreme Court case challenging a 2023 Hawaiʻi law that bans firearms by default on private property

Honolulu Star-Advertiser Capitol Bureau Chief Dan Nakaso shares what to expect from state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session | Full Story

State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director Jimmy Tokioka corrects the record on a transfer of funds that caused a stir in a recent state Senate hearing

Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on Honolulu's lack of options to address rundown properties in Waikīkī | Full Story

Songwriter David LaMotte and cellist Diego Carneiro headline the ʻĀina Music Festival

