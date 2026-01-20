© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu music festival celebrates peace and the land

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:36 PM HST
ʻĀina Music Festival will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Jan. 23-24.
ʻĀina Music Festival
ʻĀina Music Festival will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Jan. 23-24.

A music festival celebrating peace and the land will be coming to the Blaisdell Center this weekend.

The Rotary Club of Aloha Hawaii International is presenting the ʻĀina Music Festival, featuring two days of concerts and workshops. Much of Saturday’s programming will be free to the public.

The Conversation spoke with the two musicians who will be headlining the concert. David LaMotte is a songwriter and speaker from North Carolina, and Diego Carneiro is a cellist from Brazil. The two Rotary Peace Fellows talked about the relationship between music and peace.

The two-day ʻĀina Music Festival will be held in the Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room. For more event details, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 20, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
