The Conversation

The Conversation: Sustainable aviation fuel; Hawaiʻi exhibit at the British Museum

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:11 PM HST
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with community groups who are fighting hunger on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Joëll Edwards, owner of Wainiha County Market on Kauaʻi, shares the challenges facing small businesses as they begin the new year
  • Par Hawaiʻi president Eric Wright says his company plans to provide sustainable fuel to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines
  • Alice Christophe, curator of Oceania for the British Museum, discusses a new exhibition highlighting the Hawaiian Kingdom's diplomatic ties to Great Britain
Tags
The Conversation FoodBusiness NewsHistoryClimate ChangeTransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
