The Conversation: Sustainable aviation fuel; Hawaiʻi exhibit at the British Museum
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote speaks with community groups who are fighting hunger on Hawaiʻi Island
- Joëll Edwards, owner of Wainiha County Market on Kauaʻi, shares the challenges facing small businesses as they begin the new year
- Par Hawaiʻi president Eric Wright says his company plans to provide sustainable fuel to Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines
- Alice Christophe, curator of Oceania for the British Museum, discusses a new exhibition highlighting the Hawaiian Kingdom's diplomatic ties to Great Britain