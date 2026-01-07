Hawaiian, Alaska airlines to try out biofuel in partnership with Par Hawaii

Some Hawaiian and Alaska airlines flights will soon be running on a biofuel blend made from plant oils and used cooking oil. It’s the latest step to try out biodiesel, a greener alternative to conventional jet fuel.

Par Hawaii converted part of its Kapolei refinery to be able to process plant and waste oils. It now says it will have the capacity to produce 60 million gallons of the sustainable fuel annually.

The Conversation spoke with Par Hawaii President Eric Wright about his company’s plans to deliver sustainable fuel to a quarter of Alaska and Hawaiian airlines flights in the islands.

The airline group has said flights will begin using sustainable aviation fuel in the coming months.

Par Hawaii The Par Hawaii team.

Editor's note: Par Hawaii is an HPR underwriter.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 7, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.