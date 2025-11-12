© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: SNAP benefits; Vintage Baseball

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:13 AM HST
Vintage baseball bats line the fence at a game at Cartwright Field.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR


Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Joseph Campos II with the state Department of Human Services provides the latest on what SNAP recipients need to know about their benefits
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a spike in brushfires in Hāmākua on Hawaiʻi Island
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Erin Nolan reports on how Maui is deploying water tanks to fight remote fires | Full Story
  • Devaki Murch, one of thousands of Vietnamese children who were airlifted out of the country near the end of the Vietnam war, works to reconnect with other evacuated children
  • HPR attends the inaugural game of the Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association
The Conversation HistorySportsSNAPSafety
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
