What local SNAP recipients should know about available funds

The House was back in session Wednesday to vote on whether or not to end the government shutdown — now the longest on record. It remains to be seen if lawmakers will swiftly pass the Senate bill to reopen the government.

So much has happened since The Conversation's call-in show on the uncertainty around food assistance programs. The U.S. Supreme Court extended a pause on the lower court ruling that instructed President Trump to fully fund SNAP, the federally funded food assistance program, as millions of Americans struggle to feed their families.

HPR caught up with Joseph Campos II, deputy director for the state Department of Human Services, to get his latest thoughts on the situation. Campos said a group of around 6,000 individuals in Hawaiʻi should see money in their EBT accounts on Wednesday or Thursday.

Interview highlights

On who received the full SNAP benefits, the "gap group"

JOSEPH CAMPOS II: So the majority of people received the full amount. There is a gap group, because we run the report on the 28th of the month, anyone who is approved after the 28th did not receive the full SNAP benefit. However, the governor is committed to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program, and people in the gap group from the 29th through the 10th of November will be receiving the $250 food assistance from the state, and that will show up on their cards, probably later today or tomorrow, with an activation date of this Friday, the 14th. ... People who were approved or on SNAP until Oct. 28 got the full federal SNAP benefit, as well as the state's $250 Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program. The people who were from the 29th through the 10th, they will be getting the Hawaiʻi Emergency Food Assistance Program at $250. And then once we receive guidance from the USDA on how to proceed once the federal government opens, then they'll get their federal SNAP benefit.

On the approximate number of recipients for food assistance

CAMPOS: Yes, there were 2,800 cases, which is equivalent to about 6,700 individuals. The entirety of SNAP is approximately 88,000 households, which is equivalent to 169,000 individuals. And so the 2,800 cases, that's the small gap group from the 29th through the 10th.

On advice to families

CAMPOS: We're advising families to utilize the funds that are showing up on their accounts. I know the Attorney General's Office, they're reviewing all of the court orders that have come and will be deciding what to do. … There has been no guidance from USDA on that, and should there be any adverse effects, the state will review and assess and decide what action to take. If the federal government opens up after this vote later this afternoon, more than likely, there may be a delay. We will just need to wait for USDA guidance to inform us how to move forward.

Editor's note: After this story aired, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that funds the government through Jan. 30, bringing a close to the longest government shutdown in history.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this interview for the web.