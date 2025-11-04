Federal employees without pay find support at local food pantries

Uncertainty surrounding the distribution of SNAP benefits and ongoing furloughs during the government shutdown is causing multiple challenges for federal employees.

On Monday, HPR visited an Oʻahu food pantry that added an extra day of distributions specifically for federal workers.

Abigail Meadows is part of a team of 70 volunteers at The Pantry in Kalihi. Food distribution didn't start until 9:30 a.m., but by 9 a.m., the line of cars waiting was already backed up farther than the eye can see, down the narrow block that leads to the distribution center.

"So today, we're specifically targeting people who have been affected by the government furlough. So a lot of these people are going to work and not coming home with a paycheck. Normally, The Pantry is closed on Mondays, like nobody's here, so we added a whole 'nother distribution day," she said.

Tori DeJournett / HPR Volunteer Abigail Meadows directs traffic and reads off order numbers from each car at The Pantry in Kalihi. (Nov. 3, 2025)

One federal worker named Ruth made the trip to The Pantry with a colleague from the office.

"It is our first time coming to the distribution at The Pantry," Ruth said. "We are the federal judiciary. We work in the clerk's office, so we are here to pick up for the furloughed team."

When asked whether people are surprised at the range of government workers affected by the shutdown, Ruth said a lot of people have been shocked, including her ride-share driver.

"You kind of never can prepare until it's affecting you. So the planning, sometimes you don't anticipate ahead until it's your own situation," she added.

Another federal worker said he feels blessed getting the extra support.

"It's awesome, you know, to have people that care and give you the opportunity to kind of take care of your family in tough times like this," he said.

The sheet metal supervisor for the federal government said he hopes the shutdown ends soon.

"I'd like to see it end today, sometime this week would be awesome," he told HPR. "I've been at work every single day of this government shutdown, so I haven't been at home. I just, was working for free, so it'd be good to get a paycheck."

Two volunteers that day, Dulce and Stephen, are federal workers who live in Washington, D.C. They were on a two-week trip to Hawaiʻi and decided to spend some of that time helping at The Pantry.

"We wanted to just give something in return of everything that Hawaiʻi has given us in all our trips here," Stephen said.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A long line of cars at The Pantry in Kalihi on Nov. 3, 2025.

Back out on the street, the steady stream of cars continued. Meadows only gets a few moments with each person, but she makes the most of it.

"I've had clients come through and like, bring me home a jam, just because they're so appreciative of being here. And the one thing I definitely make sure every client knows is that we are happy to see you here. There is no judgment," she said.

"Life happens, and it's an expensive island, so I just try to make every client feel welcome to be here."

For more information about food distributions at The Pantry, as well as volunteer opportunities, visit thepantry.org.

SNAP recipients await November funds

Last week, two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funding to provide SNAP benefits for the 42 million people nationwide who rely on the program to feed their families. It is unclear when people will receive partial funds.

The administration said it anticipates long delays — "anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months" — before benefits arrive in the hands of registered SNAP recipients, NPR reports.

In Hawaiʻi, the state has allocated about $40 million to partially make up for the lost federal SNAP funds for November. Each of Hawaiʻi's 160,000-plus recipients will receive a $250 one-time payment on or before Nov. 14.

A separate $100 million Hawaiʻi Relief Program is also available for qualifying families with children. The money can be used for rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

Local food banks and further resources:

A longer version of this story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.