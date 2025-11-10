Maui Food Bank responds to food demand surges

Maui Food Bank is reporting an upward trend in distribution over the past three months as the need for food in the community keeps growing. Last month, the organization distributed nearly 550,000 pounds of food and is preparing for a further surge in demand as the holidays approach and the government shutdown continues.

“We are seeing an increase in those in need, especially with the continued federal shutdown and the cancellation of SNAP benefits. [There's] already an 18% increase in our distribution, and we expect that to be an additional 35% increase in the coming months,” Lisa Paulson, Maui Food Bank CEO, said. “To meet that additional need, we have already upped our purchasing by 68%.”

The organization says new families continue to seek assistance, and lines have doubled at mobile distribution sites.

“We're hearing stories of parents that are going without food to make sure that their children can eat, but we are trying to meet that need and bring that food to them and increase our distributions,” Paulson said.

To address growing food insecurity, eight agencies have joined Maui Food Bank’s public distribution network since October. That means an expansion from 45 to 53 active partners serving the community weekly. New partners include Cup of Cold Water, Door of Faith, Legacy Foundation, Maui Rapid Response, Maui Junior Voyagers, Na Ki‘ai O Maui, Pacific Birth Collective, and ʻĀina Momona on Molokaʻi, to strengthen food access across Maui County.

Aggressive food sourcing and importing are part of their strategy. The Food Bank reports bringing in eight containers of food in October and plans for at least 10 more this month, in addition to working with local partners to expand fresh produce and perishable supplies.

