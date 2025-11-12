Inaugural tournament honors vintage baseball in Hawaiʻi

Baseball, old school style. The Conversation featured the Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association last year, when the idea for a league that celebrated 19th-century rules and uniforms was still in the planning phases.

The nonprofit league put together the Kalakaua Base Ball Jubilee this past weekend at Cartwright Field. The Conversation attended the inaugural game.

The Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association is looking for players for its upcoming season. Learn more here.

1 of 6 — IMG_0552.JPG The Waikiki Base Ball Club outfielders. Maddie Bender / HPR 2 of 6 — Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association The Waikiki Base Ball Club team at the Kalakaua Base Ball Jubilee. Maddie Bender / HPR 3 of 6 — Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association A member of The Royal Hawaiian Base Ball Club prepares to bat. Maddie Bender / HPR 4 of 6 — Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association Spectators at the Kalakaua Base Ball Jubilee. Maddie Bender / HPR 5 of 6 — Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association Vintage baseball memorabilia. Maddie Bender / HPR 6 of 6 — Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association Vintage baseball uniforms. Maddie Bender / HPR

