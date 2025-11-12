© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Inaugural tournament honors vintage baseball in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:53 PM HST
A team member of the Waikiki Base Ball Club batting.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR
A Waikiki Base Ball Club player swings the bat at Cartwright Field in Honolulu.

Baseball, old school style. The Conversation featured the Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association last year, when the idea for a league that celebrated 19th-century rules and uniforms was still in the planning phases.

The nonprofit league put together the Kalakaua Base Ball Jubilee this past weekend at Cartwright Field. The Conversation attended the inaugural game.

The Aloha Vintage Base Ball Association is looking for players for its upcoming season. Learn more here.

The Aloha Vintage Base Ball Associationʻs league will be based on the 1886 Spalding’s Guide to Base Ball.
This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
