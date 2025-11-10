© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism; Federal agencies arrest 44 people on Kauaʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:15 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Keith Vieira of KV & Associates, a tourism consulting firm, discusses what ongoing flight cancellations might mean for Hawaiʻi's economy
  • Kauaʻi County Councilmember Fern Holland provides details on recent FBI and ICE raids on Kauaʻi
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a controversy surrounding a proposed gondola project on Oʻahu's North Shore | Full Story
  • Patrick Cross shares his grandfather's experience as a prisoner of war during WWII
  • Retired US Navy Rear Adm. Alma Mei Oi Lau Grocki, the first woman from Hawaiʻi to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, shares her story
The Conversation TourismU.S. CongressImmigrationKauaʻi CountyHistoryMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
