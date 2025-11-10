© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Community groups on the same side against Oʻahu North Shore gondola project

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:27 AM HST
Mount Ka’ala is the proposed site of the gondola project.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
A gondola proposal has done something projects have failed to do in Hawai‘i. It’s brought various community groups who are at times at odds with each other together on one side — even if that side opposes the project.

The Kamananui Agribusiness project wants to attract daily visitors for sightseeing and cultural education on the slopes of Mount Ka’ala. The property is managed by Kaukonahua Ranch, which received a conditional use permit in 2019.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
