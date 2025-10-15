The Conversation. Skyline; Falls of Clyde laid to rest on Oʻahu seafloor
- Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen talks about opportunities around the new Skyline service to Honolulu International Airport
- Community members and state officials say goodbye to the historic vessel Falls of Clyde, which is set to be scuttled 25 miles off Oʻahu's south shore
- Jeff Mikulina, chair of the Hawaiʻi Green Fee Advisory Council, discusses options for how the state could spend funds set aside for conservation
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on efforts to stop the coconut rhinoceros beetle on Hawaiʻi Island