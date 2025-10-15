© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu rail seeks to offer airport workers a car-free commute

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:40 PM HST
City and state officials gathered Wednesday morning to bless the second segment of the Honolulu rail system.

The new segment of Skyline officially opens to the public at 4 a.m. Thursday and will operate from the existing station at Aloha Stadium, taking passengers to new stations at Pearl Harbor, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive, and Middle Street.

The rail station at the Honolulu airport in October 2025.
The Conversation
All aboard! Skyline rail set to begin service for Kalihi, Honolulu airport
Catherine Cruz

The Conversation talked to Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen about easing the pressure with parking and creating commercial opportunities in the airport area, a major employment center.

HPR also talked to some airport workers who said they work graveyard shifts or live in Windward or Central Oʻahu, so rail won't work for them. Some also work multiple jobs and said the rail isn't convenient for them. But others, like state worker Rowena, are willing to give it a try to save money.

Lelepua Skyline Station map to terminals 1 and 2 of the
State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
Lelepua Skyline Station map to terminals 1 and 2 of the Honolulu airport.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
