Skyline rail to offer workers new path to Pearl Harbor, airport area

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:32 PM HST
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Jon Nouchi.
This week, Oʻahu public transportation news includes a potential TheBus worker strike, and the Honolulu City Council was to consider a proposed fare hike for TheBus and other public transportation.

In order to understand what the new Skyline rail extension looks like, The Conversation sat down with Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi to talk about new service to a major employment center — the military and its civilian workforce at Pearl Harbor Hickam.

The Lagoon Drive station for the Honolulu rail in October 2025.
The public will get to ride the new Skyline leg on Oct. 16, starting at 4 a.m. For more information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu Department of Transportation ServicesHonolulu railTransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
