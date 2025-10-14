Look out for updated TheBus routes with new Honolulu rail segment

Segment 2 of the Skyline rail system, which will run from the Daniel K. Inouye Airport to Middle Street, opens to the public Thursday.

This brings a few disruptions to TheBus routes that run along the rail’s route extension.

Route 20 Waikiki-Aloha Stadium will be discontinued and replaced by the W Line. This runs between the airport, Ala Moana, and Waikīkī.

The Route A-City Express line will be modified and replaced by an express route that runs from Āhua Lagoon Drive Station to UH Mānoa.

A new U Line bus will be introduced, which will run on weekdays. This will be an express service between Āhua Lagoon Drive Station and Market City.

The new extension connects Skyline riders to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Honolulu airport, the Māpunapuna and Lagoon Drive industrial areas, and the Kalihi Transit Center.

TheBus route PH8 will serve the new Makalapa Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Station instead of Hālawa Aloha Stadium.

Route 331 replaces Route 303, connecting Skyline riders between Makalapa Station and nearby military facilities.

Routes 40, 42, and 51 will no longer stop on Nimitz Highway; instead, the route will operate along Ualena and Ohohia Streets, which are directly accessible to the Āhua Lagoon Drive Station.

All other route and stop disruptions can be found here.

Once the new Skyline segment opens, the new service hours will be 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Skyline, TheBus, and TheHandi-Van will be free to ride on Oct. 18 and 19 to encourage riders to partake. Riders must still tap their HOLO cards at station gates or when boarding TheBus — no fare will be deducted.