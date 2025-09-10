© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Immigration policies; Kalaupapa National Historical Park tours

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published September 10, 2025 at 11:55 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

  • Nancy Holman, Kalaupapa National Historical Park superintendent, discusses what to expect as the park reopens for public tours this week
  • Graeme Blair, co-director of the Deportation Data Project, talks about how President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are being felt across the country and in Hawaiʻi
  • Grist reporter Anita Hofschneider reports on how Trump might allow deep-sea mining in American Samoa, even though American Samoa said no | Full Story
  • Overstory editor Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on agricultural co-ops in Hawaii | Full Story
  • Peter Kannberg, associate researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi, shares what he learned from his two-week expedition along the west coast of Hawaiʻi Island to find fresh water underneath the ocean floor
Tags
The Conversation ImmigrationTrump AdministrationUniversity of Hawai‘iAgriculture
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes