The Conversation: Immigration policies; Kalaupapa National Historical Park tours
- Nancy Holman, Kalaupapa National Historical Park superintendent, discusses what to expect as the park reopens for public tours this week
- Graeme Blair, co-director of the Deportation Data Project, talks about how President Donald Trump’s immigration policies are being felt across the country and in Hawaiʻi
- Grist reporter Anita Hofschneider reports on how Trump might allow deep-sea mining in American Samoa, even though American Samoa said no | Full Story
- Overstory editor Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on agricultural co-ops in Hawaii | Full Story
- Peter Kannberg, associate researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi, shares what he learned from his two-week expedition along the west coast of Hawaiʻi Island to find fresh water underneath the ocean floor