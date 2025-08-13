The Conversation: Commercial fishing; Divorce law in Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala, chair of the Pacific Islands Heritage Coalition and founding member of the group Kāpaʻa, reacts to a ruling against commercial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how proposed funding cuts could affect a research station on Maunaloa
- Bill Darrah and Tracey Wiltgen share resources for couples seeking divorce in Hawaiʻi | Attend the next "Divorce Law in Hawaiʻi" seminar
- Mother Jones' Samantha Michaels reports on Hawaiʻi's innovative program keeping girls out of prison | Read the Mother Jones Story