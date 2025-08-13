© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Divorce seminar program steers couples toward mediation rather than litigation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:57 PM HST
Attorney William C. Darrah and Mediation Center of the Pacific Executive Director Tracey Wiltgen have helped hundreds of families with the Family Court’s free Divorce Law in Hawaiʻi program.
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary
Attorney William C. Darrah and Mediation Center of the Pacific Executive Director Tracey Wiltgen

Hawaiʻi has one of the lowest divorce rates in the country, but for those who go through the process — it’s not pretty. In more than 60% of the cases, neither party has a lawyer. And in over 90% of cases, at least one party isn’t represented. This can make a difficult process even more challenging.

That’s why Bill Darrah began the “Divorce Law in Hawaiʻi” seminar in 2002. Over the past 23 years, the program has steered thousands away from litigation and toward mediation.

Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald recently recognized the success of the program with a proclamation celebrating the 300th seminar.

Darrah leads each of the sessions with Tracey Wiltgen, the executive director of The Mediation Center of the Pacific. They spoke with the Conversation to share a closer look at the process.

HPR's DW Gibson with Bill Darrah Tracey Wiltgen.
HPR
HPR's DW Gibson with Bill Darrah and Tracey Wiltgen.

The next one-hour seminar will be held on Aug. 20. Both Darrah and Wiltgens will make themselves available after the seminar to answer questions from attendees.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 13, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
