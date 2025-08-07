The Conversation: Lahaina Jodo Mission; Renewable energy
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Maya Hara, Executive Director of the Lahaina Jodo Mission, shares how she and her fellow congregants are honoring those who lost their lives in the Lahaina fire
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo shares the latest on the Maui wildfire settlement agreement | Full Story
- California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild discusses the rollback of federal programs to support renewable energy | Attend David Hochschild's talk tonight
- HPR contributor Neal Milner talks about influence of AI in our everyday lives
- Violinist Clara Kim performs live at HPR's Atherton studio | Join the waitlist for tickets