The Conversation: Lahaina Jodo Mission; Renewable energy

Sacred Hearts School principal Tonato Lolesio talks about plans to set up classrooms in temporary facilities while rebuilding their campus, which was destroyed in the Lahaina fire; Hawaiʻi County Council Member Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder and Elaine Parlow from Action 4 Animals discuss a divisive measure that would prohibit the feeding of stray or feral animals on county property

Listen • 53:45