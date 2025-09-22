© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH funding cuts; Honolulu Century Ride

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:42 AM HST
Rokuro Inoue
/
Hawaii Bicycling League

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Chad Walton, interim vice president for research and innovation at the University of Hawaiʻi system, says UH officials are seeking clarification on funding cuts by the federal Department of Education
  • Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell talks about roadway fatalities and public safety ahead of the 2025 Honolulu Century Ride
  • NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks about the role of facts and opinions in the newsroom and her new memoir, "It. Goes. So. Fast." | Full Story
University of Hawai'iEducationSafetySports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
