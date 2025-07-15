© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Army to expand arsenal in Hawaiʻi; Comedian Sheng Wang

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:44 AM HST
Soldiers of the 18th Transportation Detachment (TD) start off Lightning Forge 19 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaiʻi.
Sgt. Sarah Williams
/
DVIDS
A convoy may be as small as a six-vehicle march unit or as large as a 300-vehicle column, according to the Department of Transportation.

  • Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans discusses the U.S. Army's plan to add long-range missiles to its arsenal in Hawaiʻi |Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on new talks to bring a controversial biomass plant online on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports on a judge's ruling against a luxury development planned atop the burial site of hundreds of cattle killed during a series of anthrax outbreaks | Full Story
  • Comedian Sheng Wang talks about how he got his start in comedy ahead of his performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center | Get tickets | Full Story
  • Courtney Schenberger, a principal dancer with the Carolina Ballet, returns home to Honolulu to take part in an intensive workshop with Ballet Hawaiʻi | Attend the "Reflections in Motion" performance | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
