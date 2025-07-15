The Conversation: Army to expand arsenal in Hawaiʻi; Comedian Sheng Wang
- Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans discusses the U.S. Army's plan to add long-range missiles to its arsenal in Hawaiʻi |Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on new talks to bring a controversial biomass plant online on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Brittany Lyte reports on a judge's ruling against a luxury development planned atop the burial site of hundreds of cattle killed during a series of anthrax outbreaks | Full Story
- Comedian Sheng Wang talks about how he got his start in comedy ahead of his performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center | Get tickets | Full Story
- Courtney Schenberger, a principal dancer with the Carolina Ballet, returns home to Honolulu to take part in an intensive workshop with Ballet Hawaiʻi | Attend the "Reflections in Motion" performance | Full Story