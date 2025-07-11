The Conversation: A hana hou show on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
On today's program, we revisit the recent changes at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the agency that has long overseen Hawaiʻi's largest industry.
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair Todd Apo discusses Gov. Josh Green's request that HTA board members submit courtesy resignations | Full Story
- Former Gov. Ben Cayetano reflects on the origin of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority | Full Story
- Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism director James Tokioka discusses next steps for HTA | Full Story
- Keith Vieira with KV & Associates Hospitality Consultants shares his outlook on tourism | Full Story