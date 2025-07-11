© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.
The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:07 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People take to the waves on Waikīkī Beach on June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

On today's program, we revisit the recent changes at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the agency that has long overseen Hawaiʻi's largest industry.

  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board chair Todd Apo discusses Gov. Josh Green's request that HTA board members submit courtesy resignations | Full Story
  • Former Gov. Ben Cayetano reflects on the origin of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority | Full Story
  • Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism director James Tokioka discusses next steps for HTA | Full Story
  • Keith Vieira with KV & Associates Hospitality Consultants shares his outlook on tourism | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi Tourism AuthorityTourism
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes