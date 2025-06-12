The Conversation: Public media funding; Immigration concerns in COFA communities
- HPR's Bill Dorman reports that U.S. House lawmakers have voted to cut funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting | Read the update from HPR's CEO Meredith Artley | Full Story
- Advocate Austin Haleyalpiy with COFA CAN discusses concerns in the COFA community about immigration raids | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on which measures Gov. Green may veto | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Oceanographer Nick Hawco shares research on how pollution from the steel industry is affecting a remote ocean ecosystem | Read the study | Full Story
- Harpist Connie Uejio reflects on 44 years with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra | Full Story