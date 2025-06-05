© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: EMS responds to Honolulu bus crash; South Korean elections

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:26 AM HST
The new upgraded Honolulu Emergency Services Department ambulances and AmbuBus.
  • Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, discusses the response to a major crash between a city bus and a pick-up truck that left 20 people injured | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on plans to replace Hawaiʻi's largest jail facility | Full Story
  • Journalist Jean Lee covers the presidential elections in South Korea, just months after the country faced a martial law crisis | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol tracks the whereabouts of Iosepa, a voyaging canoe owned by Brigham Young University–Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
