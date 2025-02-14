© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Artificial intelligence in the military; Paint Maui Invitational

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:42 AM HST
Bamboo Eagle tests the ability to deploy rapidly, maneuver the Joint Force and allies at speed, scale and mass, and deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities on Feb. 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)
Bamboo Eagle tests the ability to deploy rapidly, maneuver the Joint Force and allies at speed, scale and mass, and deliver cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities on Feb. 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula)

  • Heather Bush and Ed Barnabas of Booz Allen Hamilton talk about the use of artificial intelligence for the U.S. military
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports how Maui wildfire survivors in FEMA-funded housing will have to start paying rent soon | Full Story
  • Lynn Shue, organizer of the week-long Paint Maui Invitational, shares the joys of plein-air painting
  • We celebrate The Conversation's birthday with a Hana Hou segment featuring vocalist Willow Chang and musician Sonny Silva from Hot Club of Hulaville | Full Story
The Conversation MilitaryartMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
