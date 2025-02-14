The Conversation: Artificial intelligence in the military; Paint Maui Invitational
- Heather Bush and Ed Barnabas of Booz Allen Hamilton talk about the use of artificial intelligence for the U.S. military
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports how Maui wildfire survivors in FEMA-funded housing will have to start paying rent soon | Full Story
- Lynn Shue, organizer of the week-long Paint Maui Invitational, shares the joys of plein-air painting
- We celebrate The Conversation's birthday with a Hana Hou segment featuring vocalist Willow Chang and musician Sonny Silva from Hot Club of Hulaville | Full Story