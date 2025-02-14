© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artists from around the world easel their way back for Paint Maui Invitational

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM HST
An image of a painter painting the view in Maui while spectators take photos.
Paint Maui
An image of a painter painting the view in Maui while spectators take photos.

Twenty-four painters from around the world will gather Saturday morning at Hanakao’o Beach Park in Lahaina to paint what they see. The “paintout” marks the kickoff of the week-long Paint Maui invitational.

It’s the first time the plein air painting event has been held since the 2023 Maui wildfires. Lynn Shue is the organizer of the event and the owner of Village Galleries Maui, which was destroyed in the fires. HPR talked to her about her business recovery and the joy of plein air painting.

The plein air painters from around the world will bring their week’s worth of paintings to show at the Lahaina Cannery Mall beginning Feb. 21. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MauiEntertainmentart
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories