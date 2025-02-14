Artists from around the world easel their way back for Paint Maui Invitational

Twenty-four painters from around the world will gather Saturday morning at Hanakao’o Beach Park in Lahaina to paint what they see. The “paintout” marks the kickoff of the week-long Paint Maui invitational.

It’s the first time the plein air painting event has been held since the 2023 Maui wildfires. Lynn Shue is the organizer of the event and the owner of Village Galleries Maui, which was destroyed in the fires. HPR talked to her about her business recovery and the joy of plein air painting.

The plein air painters from around the world will bring their week’s worth of paintings to show at the Lahaina Cannery Mall beginning Feb. 21. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.