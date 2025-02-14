© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Military, defense contractors focus on outpacing adversaries in AI space

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:56 PM HST
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 72nd Air Refueling Squadron, Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, Indiana refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 11, 2025, over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility during exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland)
Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland/4th Combat Camera Squadron
/
Digital
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 72nd Air Refueling Squadron, Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base, Indiana refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Feb. 11, 2025, over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility during exercise Cope North 2025.

Is the United States losing ground in the space of artificial intelligence as our adversaries speed ahead? That is a conversation underway at the Honolulu Defense Forum happening in Waikīkī this week.

HPR was there Thursday and heard Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Sam Paparo's speech. He stressed the urgency to compete in the AI space to deter the threats from other world leaders.

Major defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton has had a presence here on the islands for three decades. It employs 600 people — adding 200 in the last year. The company has been priming the workforce pump, looking to develop talent. Leaders say it is the largest provider of AI services for the U.S. military and it works closely with UH, HPU and Chaminade to build the pipeline to entice Hawaiʻi's best and brightest to enter the defense space.

HPR talked to Heather Bush, a senior VP in Europe based in Germany, and Chief Technologist Ed Barnabas about how the military is using AI.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation MilitaryTechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories