The Conversation

The Conversation: Immigration; Remembering the work of artist Satoru Abe

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM HST
This sculpture by Satoru Abe sits in front of the First Hawaiian Center in Downtown Honolulu.
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr
This sculpture by Satoru Abe sits in front of the First Hawaiian Center in Downtown Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth Fujiwara discusses the parallels between the internment of Japanese Americans in 1941 and the Trump administration's current immigration raids
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an upcoming policy about cellphone use in public schools | Full Story
  • Carlo Liquido, executive director of Pi’ikū, talks about a partnership with Zippy's to offer nine internships in product design and engineering
  • Choreographer Chris Kaui Morgan talks about the launch of Wehiwehi Initiative, a new artist collaborative celebrating Native Hawaiian creatives
  • We revisit our interview with prolific contemporary artist Satoru Abe, who died last week at 98 years old | Full Story | See Abe's work at HoMA
The Conversation Donald TrumpImmigration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
