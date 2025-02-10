The Conversation: Immigration; Remembering the work of artist Satoru Abe
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth Fujiwara discusses the parallels between the internment of Japanese Americans in 1941 and the Trump administration's current immigration raids
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an upcoming policy about cellphone use in public schools | Full Story
- Carlo Liquido, executive director of Pi’ikū, talks about a partnership with Zippy's to offer nine internships in product design and engineering
- Choreographer Chris Kaui Morgan talks about the launch of Wehiwehi Initiative, a new artist collaborative celebrating Native Hawaiian creatives
- We revisit our interview with prolific contemporary artist Satoru Abe, who died last week at 98 years old | Full Story | See Abe's work at HoMA