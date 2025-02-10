New initiative helps nurture Native Hawaiian contemporary performing artists

A gathering of contemporary Hawaiian performing artists recently marked the launch of the Wehiwehi Initiative. It's the brainchild of choreographer Christopher Kaui Morgan, supported by the Doris Duke Foundation and hosted at Shangri La.

HPR was able to catch one of the performances at the beginning of the month. Among the list of risk-taking creatives, new up-and-coming artists as well as others established in their fields were Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne and composer Leilehua Lanzilotti.

Both have garnered national recognition for their art. Makuakāne won a MacArthur "genius grant" in 2023, and Lanzilotti the Creative Capital Award. HPR will hear more from them in the weeks to come, but first, let's hear from Morgan about the new art initiative.

HPR Christopher Kaui Morgan, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.