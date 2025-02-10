© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This tech incubator is partnering with Zippy's to nourish local talent

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 10, 2025 at 1:29 PM HST
Courtesy Piʻikū

What are the ingredients needed to grow Hawaiʻi’s tech industry? For one group, it starts with a Zip Pac. Carlo Liquido is the executive director of Pi’ikū, a nonprofit training early-career coders.

The organization is partnering with Zippy's to offer nine interns real-world experience and mentorship in product design and engineering. Liquido spoke with The Conversation about his own path in tech and why he founded Pi’ikū as a way to pay it forward.

The paid, 12-week internship program is currently recruiting for its next cohort. The application deadline is Feb. 21.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation TechnologyLaborBusiness News
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories