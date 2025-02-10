This tech incubator is partnering with Zippy's to nourish local talent

What are the ingredients needed to grow Hawaiʻi’s tech industry? For one group, it starts with a Zip Pac. Carlo Liquido is the executive director of Pi’ikū, a nonprofit training early-career coders.

The organization is partnering with Zippy's to offer nine interns real-world experience and mentorship in product design and engineering. Liquido spoke with The Conversation about his own path in tech and why he founded Pi’ikū as a way to pay it forward.

The paid, 12-week internship program is currently recruiting for its next cohort. The application deadline is Feb. 21.

