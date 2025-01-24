© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: The Great Fire in Chinatown

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:02 AM HST
People moving during the Bubonic Plague on Jan. 20th, 1900.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
People moving during the Bubonic Plague on Jan. 20, 1900.

Today on The Conversation, we're revisiting interviews to mark the 125th anniversary of the Great Fire in Chinatown.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
