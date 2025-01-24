The Conversation: The Great Fire in Chinatown
Today on The Conversation, we're revisiting interviews to mark the 125th anniversary of the Great Fire in Chinatown.
- Paul Fox, former training liaison for the Hickam Federal Fire Department, talks about his work to compile the history of the first 100 years of the Honolulu Fire Department into a book | Full Story
- Karen Motosue, vice president of the Hawaiʻi Heritage Center, discusses the outbreak of bubonic plague in Honolulu's Chinatown 125 years ago| Take a Hawaiʻi Heritage Center walking tour of Chinatown | Full Story
- Poet Wing Tek Lum acknowledges the burning of Honolulu's Chinatown during a 20th-century plague outbreak in his new collection "The Oldtimers" | Full Story
- Honolulu architect Glenn Mason shows off the charms of Chinatown and what landmarks survived the fire | Full Story