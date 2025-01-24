© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Book underway on first 100 years of the Honolulu Fire Department

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:58 AM HST
FILE - A Honolulu Fire Department vehicle at the intersection of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.
Work on a comprehensive book about the first 100-year history of the Honolulu Fire Department is currently underway.

Paul Fox's passion is firefighting and he's one of the driving forces behind the book. He served as a training liaison for the Hickam Federal Fire Department fighters as well as assistant training chief for the Chiang Mai Fire Department in Thailand.

For years Fox has been poring over boxes of records and he plans to publish the book later this year. He has been compiling the book alongside Gary Coover and Sam Dannaway, a fire protection engineer who Fox says is credited with crafting many of the present-day fire safety laws.

HPR talked to Fox about the book and the history of HFD.

Paul Fox, right, with The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz.
Paul Fox, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation HistoryHonolulu Fire DepartmentLiteratureDowntown Honolulu
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
