Book underway on first 100 years of the Honolulu Fire Department

Work on a comprehensive book about the first 100-year history of the Honolulu Fire Department is currently underway.

Paul Fox's passion is firefighting and he's one of the driving forces behind the book. He served as a training liaison for the Hickam Federal Fire Department fighters as well as assistant training chief for the Chiang Mai Fire Department in Thailand.

For years Fox has been poring over boxes of records and he plans to publish the book later this year. He has been compiling the book alongside Gary Coover and Sam Dannaway, a fire protection engineer who Fox says is credited with crafting many of the present-day fire safety laws.

HPR talked to Fox about the book and the history of HFD.

HPR Paul Fox, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.