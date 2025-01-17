© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poems imagine life in Chinatown during bubonic plague, fires 125 years ago

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:34 PM HST
Courtesy: Bamboo Ridge Press

Many will be observing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, but Jan. 20 also marks the 125th anniversary of the Chinatown fires here on Oʻahu.

The blaze was set in response to the outbreak of the bubonic plague, and it started with the burning of one building a day — but the fire burned out of control and wiped out 16 blocks. That time in history is acknowledged in a collection of poems by Wing Tek Lum.

The Conversation talked to him about a new book titled “The Oldtimers.” It's his third collection of poems, and a section is dedicated to life imagined during the great fire. His grandfather owned a store that burned.

People moving during the Bubonic Plague on Jan. 20th, 1900.
The Conversation
Remembering the bubonic plague and fires in Chinatown 125 years ago
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation ChinatownHistoryLiteraturePublic Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories